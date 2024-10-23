Michael Wilson News: One catch in win

Wilson caught one of three targets for 15 yards in Monday's 17-15 win over the Chargers.

Wilson played 44 of the Cardinals 57 offensive snaps Monday behind fellow receivers Marvin Harrison (48) and well ahead of Greg Dortch (17), Zay Jones (11) and Zach Pascal (2). Despite his healthy snap share as the No. 2 wideout, the 24-year-old was unable to make much of an impact in Arizona's aerial attack. With the offense struggling to perform consistently from week-to-week, Wilson's fantasy utility continues to be inconsistent, as well. The Cardinals head to Miami to square off against the Dolphins in Week 8.