Michael Wilson News: Ready to play Monday

Wilson (ankle) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Monday's contest against the Chargers, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Both Wilson and Marvin Harrison shed their respective injury labels ahead of Monday. Wilson has seen at least four targets in each of the past four games, but Arizona's inconsistencies passing the ball have kept things in check somewhat for the second-year wideout, who has just 18 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown over that stretch. The Chargers are dealing with injuries across its secondary, so it's possible Wilson and Harrison could get back on track under the primetime lights.