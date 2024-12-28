Mike Boone News: Could help fill in for Hubbard

With Chuba Hubbard (calf/knee) on track to be placed on IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Boone is a candidate to share backfield work with Raheem Blackshear, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Apart from Hubbard, Blackshear is currently the only other running back on the Panthers' 53-man roster, but Boone and Emani Bailey are on the team's practice squad, and are thus candidates for elevation ahead of Week 17 action. Per Schefter, Blackshear and Boone appear likely to share backfield work versus Tampa Bay, a context that makes Boone a potential lineup dart for those in need of RB help down the stretch.