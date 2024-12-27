Mike Danna News: Notches pair of sacks Wednesday

Danna totaled five tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, and forced a fumble against the Steelers in a 29-10 Week 17 win on Wednesday.

Danna entered the contest with 1.5 sacks over 11 contests, but he surpassed that amount with a pair of takedowns of Russell Wilson on Christmas Day. The first of those sacks -- which came on the third play of the game -- caused Wilson to fumble, though the quarterback was able to recover the ball. Danna enters the Chiefs' Week 18 regular-season finale with 41 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, one defensed pass and two forced fumbles across 12 games.