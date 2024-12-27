Mike Danna News: Notches pair of sacks Wednesday
Danna totaled five tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, and forced a fumble against the Steelers in a 29-10 Week 17 win on Wednesday.
Danna entered the contest with 1.5 sacks over 11 contests, but he surpassed that amount with a pair of takedowns of Russell Wilson on Christmas Day. The first of those sacks -- which came on the third play of the game -- caused Wilson to fumble, though the quarterback was able to recover the ball. Danna enters the Chiefs' Week 18 regular-season finale with 41 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, one defensed pass and two forced fumbles across 12 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now