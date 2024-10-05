Mike Danna News: Will play Week 5

Danna (calf) fully participated in Saturday's practice and does not have an injury designation ahead of Monday's game against New Orleans, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Danna was held out of the Chiefs' Week 4 win over the Chargers due to a calf injury. He was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday, but he upgraded to a full participant for Saturday's session and will be good to go for Monday night. Danna has registered 12 tackles (eight solo), including 0.5 sacks, through three regular-season contests.