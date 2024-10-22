Mike Evans Injury: Coach confirms three-game absence

Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Tuesday that Evans will likely remain out through the Buccaneers' Week 11 bye due to a "moderate" right hamstring injury, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Tampa Bay isn't placing Evans on injured reserve, with the team seemingly hopeful that he'll be able to avoid a four-game absence and instead miss just three games due to the hamstring injury he aggravated in the first half of Monday's loss to the Ravens. If all goes well in Evans' recovery, the expectation is that he'll be ready to play coming out of the bye week and make his return to the lineup Nov. 24 versus the Giants. Meanwhile, Bowles confirmed that Chris Godwin (ankle) will undergo surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the season, so quarterback Baker Mayfield will be without his top two targets for at least the next three games.