Mike Evans Injury: Limited to side work Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

Evans (hamstring) didn't practice Friday, but he worked with a trainer on a side field, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

It isn't clear if Evans did any running, as the video clip with the trainer only shows him stretching. Coach Todd Bowles revealed Thursday that Evans has a lingering lower-body injury, which probably explains why his snap share dropped to 54 percent and his route share to 68 percent in a 51-27 win over the Saints on Sunday. Back-to-back absences from practice have him looking uncertain for Monday's game against Baltimore -- a team that's given up big-time production to perimeter receivers this season.

