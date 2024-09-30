Mike Evans Injury: Misses Monday's walkthrough

Evans (knee/calf) is listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury report.

The Buccaneers are hosting a walkthrough Monday, per Scott Smith of the team's official site, but it's nonetheless notable to see DNP next to Evans' name. The veteran wideout is dealing with knee and calf injuries, though it's possible that Tampa Bay is simply capping his practice reps with a short week on deck prior to Thursday's key divisional matchup against the Falcons. Evans logged his best game of the 2024 season during the Buccaneers' 33-16 win over the Eagles on Sunday in which he secured eight of 14 targets for 94 yards and one touchdown while playing 78 percent of offensive snaps.