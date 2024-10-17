Mike Evans Injury: Misses practice with leg injury

Evans was held out of Thursday's practice with a nagging leg injury, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles suggested Thursday that Evans aggravated a prior injury during Sunday's 51-27 win over the Saints, which may explain why the wideout played only 44 percent of snaps after halftime. He wasn't on the injury report last week, but back in Week 5 the Bucs listed him with knee and calf injuries (which didn't stop Evans from scoring two TDs against Atlanta). Bowles said Evans is already making progress and should return to practice before Monday's game against the Ravens, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.