Mike Evans Injury: MRI coming Tuesday

Evans (hamstring) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Evans was nursing a right hamstring injury heading into Monday's game, but he returned to practice Saturday and avoided a designation for the Week 7 contest. After catching a 25-yard touchdown early in the first quarter, Evans dropped another potential scoring strike from Baker Mayfield midway through the second quarter, aggravating the hamstring injury in the process. He was ruled out for the night soon after, and the MRI on Tuesday should help clarify the extent of the setback while providing an early indication of whether he'll be able to play this Sunday against the Falcons. The Buccaneers could be without both of their top two receivers in Week 8, as Chris Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle late in Monday's loss that will likely require season-ending surgery. Jalen McMillan, Trey Palmer and Sterling Shepard are the next men up at receiver for Tampa Bay and could all be in store for enhanced roles against Atlanta even if Evans is cleared to play.