Mike Evans Injury: Takes field for practice

Evans (hamstring) was spotted on the field Monday during the portion of the Buccaneers' practice that was open to the media, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Coming out of their Week 11 bye, the Buccaneers held a bonus practice Monday, but the team won't issue its first official Week 12 practice report until Wednesday. Evans missed the Buccaneers' last three games due to a right hamstring strain, but the club's decision not to place him on injured reserve implied that he was expected to return to action this coming Sunday against the Giants. Evans' ability to practice in any capacity Monday is a good sign that he's on track for a Week 12 return.