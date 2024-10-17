Mike Evans Injury: Tending to hamstring issue

Evans officially didn't practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury.

Evans was in and out of this past Sunday's 51-27 win at New Orleans, but no health concern was reported during or after the contest. Coach Todd Bowles told Greg Auman of Fox Sports earlier Thursday that Evans wasn't going to practice due to a lingering leg injury, which since has been clarified as a hamstring issue. Bowles also noted Evans is expected to practice Friday and/or Saturday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. How Evans fares in those sessions like will determine if the Buccaneers tag him with a designation ahead of Monday's game versus the Ravens.