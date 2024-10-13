Mike Evans News: Another tough day vs. Saints

Evans brought in two of six targets for 34 yards in the Buccaneers' 51-27 win over the Saints on Sunday.

As has often been par for the course in his encounters with arch-nemesis Marshon Lattimore and the Saints, Evans finished the day with lackluster numbers. The veteran wideout also appeared to suffer an injury during the second quarter and even headed to the locker room, per Spencer Urquhart of NOLA.com, but he eventually returned to the game. Evans will aim to bounce back from his second-lowest receiving yardage total of the season when the Buccaneers tangle with the Ravens in a Week 7 home showdown on Monday night, Oct. 21.