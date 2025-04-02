Mike Evans News: Clears cap space

Evans agreed Wednesday to restructure his contract, converting part of his base salary into a bonus, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Evans' restructured deal will allow Tampa Bay greater room to maneuver as the team continues to work through free agency and prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft. Coming off his 11th consecutive 1,000-yard season, and with teammate Chris Godwin (knee - ACL) having re-signed with the Buccaneers, Evans is primed to run things back with quarterback Baker Mayfield in a familiar -- and ideal -- situation. Evans will turn 32 less than a month before the 2025 regular season kicks off in what will be a contract year. He's yet to show any signs of slowing down and remains positioned as Mayfield's go-to receiving option, though former offensive coordinator Liam Cohen's departure to take on the Jaguars' head coaching position is notable. Replacing Cohen via the internal promotion of last year's pass-game coordinator, Josh Grizzard, still gives the Buccaneers' offense some amount of continuity at the coordinator spot.