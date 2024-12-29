Mike Evans News: Inches closer to 1,000-yard season

Evans secured eight of nine targets for 97 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 48-14 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Evans and Baker Mayfield were clicking right from the onset of the high-scoring win, with the veteran wideout securing a pair of grabs on the game-opening six-play drive and capping off the possession with a two-yard touchdown. Evans subsequently recorded a one-yard scoring grab in the second quarter to lock in his fourth season with double-digit touchdown catches in the last five campaigns, and he'll need to record a manageable 85 receiving yards in the Week 18 home matchup against the Saints to tie Jerry Rice with 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons.