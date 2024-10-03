Mike Evans News: Pair of TD grabs in OT loss

Evans secured five of seven targets for 62 yards and two touchdowns and recovered a fumble in the Buccaneers' 36-30 overtime loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.

Evans hit pay dirt from two and 23 yards out in the first and second quarters, respectively, his fourth and fifth touchdowns of the season. However, the veteran wideout posted just three receptions for 37 yards as far as his non-scoring catches, although he had a key recovery of a Chris Godwin fumble just past the midway point of the third quarter following a 20-yard reception that saved a drive which culminated in a field goal. Evans will head into a Week 6 road matchup against the Saints on Sunday, Oct. 13 still in search of his first 100-yard game of the campaign.