Mike Evans News: Set for Thursday night

Evans (knee/calf) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game at Atlanta, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Evans was a non-participant at Monday's walkthrough due to knee and calf injuries, but he followed it up with a limited walkthrough Tuesday and capped session Wednesday, thereby paving the way for him to suit up Week 5. He's coming off his most productive outing of the season against the Eagles this past Sunday, when he hauled in eight of 14 targets for 94 yards and one touchdown.