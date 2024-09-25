Mike Gesicki: Four grabs in loss

Gesicki caught four of his five targets for 47 yards in Monday's 38-33 loss to the Commanders.

Gesicki continued to be involved Monday and was one of five Cincinnati pass catchers to draw at least five targets. The veteran tight end has now seen at least four targets in each of the first three games. Gesicki also led all Cincinnati tight ends in playing time, logging 31 of the team's offensive snaps while Drew Sample played 25 and Erick All played 21. The 28-year-old has produced a respectable 14-156-0 receiving line through three games, but he may not make for a comfortable option in fantasy lineups until he secures a greater share of the snaps at tight end.