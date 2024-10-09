Mike Gesicki Injury: Dealing with hamstring issue

Gesicki (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Gesicki was on the field for 29 of the Bengals' 67 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 41-38 overtime loss to the Ravens, en route to catching both of his targets for 31 yards. After logging 18 targets in his first three games this season, the veteran TE has seen just three over his last two outings, with the presence of rookie Erick All (14 catches -- on 14 targets -- for 92 yards in his last four contests) having started to hamper Gesicki's fantasy upside.