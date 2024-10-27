Mike Gesicki News: Breakout effort in loss

Gesicki secured seven of eight targets for 73 yards in the Bengals' 37-17 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Gesicki was the surprise leader for the Bengals in receiving yards while checking in second to Ja'Marr Chase in both receptions and targets as well. The veteran tight end had logged under 20 snaps in each of his previous two games while logging just one reception for minus-2 yards in that span, but Tee Higgins' (quadriceps) absence certainly may have played a part in the unexpected surge. Gesicki could remain similarly involved in a Week 9 home matchup against the Raiders if his teammate logs a second straight absence.