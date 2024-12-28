Mike Gesicki News: Involvement spikes

Gesicki recorded 10 receptions on 12 targets for 86 yards in Saturday's 30-24 overtime win against the Bengals.

Ja'Marr Chase drew most of Denver's defensive attention, and Gesicki took advantage by matching career highs in both targets and receptions. He was limited primarily to short gains, but he recorded key receptions of 10 and 12 yards in overtime -- the latter of which helped set up a potential game-winning field goal. While it was a solid performance, Gesicki had failed to top five targets in five straight games entering Saturday's contest.