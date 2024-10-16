Mike Gesicki News: Not targeted against Giants

Gesicki failed to record a single target in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Giants

Gesicki played just 19 of the Bengals' 53 offensive snaps against the Giants, his second-lowest snap total of the season. Meanwhile, Drew Sample (26) and Erick All (23) were on the field more than the 29-year-old Gesicki. Sunday marked the first contest in which Gesicki was held without a catch, coinciding with All's ascension to the top spot on the depth chart as Cincinnati's preferred pass-catching option. Gesicki should be left off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Browns.