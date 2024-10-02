Mike Gesicki News: Targeted once in win

Gesicki caught his lone target for minus-nine yards in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Panthers.

Gesicki had his worst statistical game of the young season Sunday, tallying season lows in targets, catches and yards. In addition, the 28-year-old tight end saw his lowest offensive snap share in Week 4, playing 32 percent of snaps while rookie Erick All played 60 percent of snaps. Though one game should not lead to panic, the emergence of All could result in a reduced number of opportunities for Gesicki. Nonetheless, the veteran will look to bounce back in a Week 5 matchup against the Ravens.