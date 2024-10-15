Mike Williams Injury: Could be on outs after Adams trade

Williams (head) could be at risk of a role reduction after the Jets acquired Davante Adams (hamstring) from the Raiders on Tuesday in exchange for a conditional third-round pick, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

After completing his recovery from a torn ACL he sustained last season as a member of the Chargers, Williams was eased in with just nine snaps in the Jets' Week 1 loss to the 49ers, but he had seen his playing time steadily increase in the games that followed. However, that trend ended Week 6, as Williams saw his snap share drop from 70 percent in Week 5 to a 53 percent share in the Jets' 23-20 loss to the Bills on Monday. Williams failed to reel in any of his three targets in the loss, and his night ended on a particularly sour note. Per Cimini, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said in his postgame press conference that the veteran receiver ran the wrong route on the Jets' final play of the game, resulting in an interception in Bills territory that sealed the win for Buffalo. Williams was evaluated for a head injury after the play in question, but even if he clears concussion protocol ahead of this Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, he still looks set to drop to fourth on the depth chart behind Adams, Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard. The Jets have gotten little back from their one-year, $10 million investment in Williams thus far, with the 30-year-old producing a 10-145-0 receiving line on 17 targets through six games.