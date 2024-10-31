Mike Williams News: Limited to one catch Thursday

Williams secured one of two targets for six yards in the Jets' 21-13 win over the Texans on Thursday night.

Williams once again struggled for relevancy in the Jets' air attack, even on a night where Davante Adams missed significant time during the second half for a concussion check. Williams has been the subject of trade rumors as Tuesday's deadline approaches, and the fact he's had no more than one catch in any of his last four games seems to cement the notion that his best fit may be somewhere outside the Jets organization.