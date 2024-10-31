Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mike Williams headshot

Mike Williams News: Limited to one catch Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Williams secured one of two targets for six yards in the Jets' 21-13 win over the Texans on Thursday night.

Williams once again struggled for relevancy in the Jets' air attack, even on a night where Davante Adams missed significant time during the second half for a concussion check. Williams has been the subject of trade rumors as Tuesday's deadline approaches, and the fact he's had no more than one catch in any of his last four games seems to cement the notion that his best fit may be somewhere outside the Jets organization.

Mike Williams
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now