Mike Williams News: Not with team Wednesday

Williams (personal) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

This is likely related to the Jets trying to trade Williams after they acquired Davante Adams on Tuesday. They might need to eat some money on his one-year, $10 million contract to get a deal done, as Williams hasn't played especially well this season and was criticized by QB Aaron Rodgers for running the wrong route on a late-fourth-quarter interception during a 23-20 loss to the Bills on Monday. With Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson both having productive seasons, Williams will merely be a backup if he ends up staying with the Jets.