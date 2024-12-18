Mike Williams News: One grab in Week 15

Williams caught one of his two targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Eagles.

Williams continues to struggle to take a step forward in Pittsburgh's passing attack since joining the team in Week 10. The veteran wideout played just 15 of the Steelers' 43 offensive snaps, behind fellow wide receivers Calvin Austin (35) and Van Jefferson (35). Despite No. 1 wideout George Pickens (hamstring) missing his second straight game, Williams was mostly an afterthought in the offensive scheme. The 30-year-old will look to bounce back in Week 16 when the Steelers visit the Ravens.