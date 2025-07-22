For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.

If you're looking for a recap of all the new offseason moves, not just the recent ones, we have a couple articles coming up soon to provide a refresher on some of the key stuff that happened back before the draft.

We'll recap all of the key summer happenings below, complete with fantasy-focused analysis and updates on how ADP has been impacted. If you're looking for more details on players that gained or lost this summer, my recent article detailing ADP changes in June and July is a good way to feel things out. The data comes from Underdog and Drafters, but it's also useful information to gauge player values and 2025 expectations for redraft, dynasty or any other format.

Most of the major NFL offseason moves happen in March and April, but that doesn't mean everything completely grinds to a halt during the summer. There were some key pieces of NFL news this June and July that impacted player valuations, including signings ( Aaron Rodgers ), releases ( Noah Fant ), trades ( Jonnu Smith ), legal news ( Rashee Rice ) and injury updates ( Brandon Aiyuk ).

Most of the major NFL offseason moves happen in March and April, but that doesn't mean everything completely grinds to a halt during the summer. There were some key pieces of NFL news this June and July that impacted player valuations, including signings (Aaron Rodgers), releases (Noah Fant), trades (Jonnu Smith), legal news (Rashee Rice) and injury updates (Brandon Aiyuk).

We'll recap all of the key summer happenings below, complete with fantasy-focused analysis and updates on how ADP has been impacted. If you're looking for more details on players that gained or lost this summer, my recent article detailing ADP changes in June and July is a good way to feel things out. The data comes from Underdog and Drafters, but it's also useful information to gauge player values and 2025 expectations for redraft, dynasty or any other format.

If you're looking for a recap of all the new offseason moves, not just the recent ones, we have a couple articles coming up soon to provide a refresher on some of the key stuff that happened back before the draft.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.

Signed

QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers finally signed June 5, ending any chance of Mason Rudolph entering camp as QB1. DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth experienced ADP boosts as a result, although Freiermuth's ADP later crashed when the Steelers traded S Minkah Fitzpatrick for TE Jonnu Smith and CB Jalen Ramsey at the end of June. There's no shortage of talent on Pittsburgh's roster, but the wide receivers and offensive line are potential weak points, not to mention Rodgers himself.

This one could be huge for fantasy, as the Broncos have a solid offensive line, a potential franchise QB and a head coach who loves throwing passes to running backs. It's a situation where a workhorse role could produce RB1 fantasy value even if the player isn't gaining many yards beyond what's blocked. And while the Broncos obviously hope RJ Harvey can be the lead guy, or at least take a big chunk of the workload, there's also a scenario where the rookie struggles and Dobbins' versatility becomes more appealing. There's even a chance Dobbins regains a bit more of his pre-surgery explosiveness, considering he's 26 years old and now two years removed from the last severe injury.

RB Nick Chubb

Chubb signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract in early June, getting $1.5 million guaranteed. There's a decent chance he's just completely done after the second knee tear, but the guaranteed money suggests the Texans view it as a bit more than just a flier. Chubb will compete for backup roles with Dameon Pierce, fourth-round pick Woody Marks and passing-down specialist Dare Ogunbowale. It may come down to Chubb and Pierce battling for one spot as the rushing/power specialist behind Mixon — a role that won't entail much unless Mixon is injured or Chubb miraculously regains something close to his pre-injury form. Mixon did miss OTAs with an injury, but there's been no indication it's serious.

TE Darren Waller

Waller's return from retirement and subsequent trade to Miami happened right after the Dolphins sent Jonnu Smith to the Steelers. Waller was still an effective pass catcher last we saw him in 2023, but he missed a lot of games those final few seasons and is now approaching his 33rd birthday in September. He's also different from Smith stylistically, with consistently high aDOTs by TE standards and more reliance on traditional pass-catching skills. Smith has never been a seam threat or smooth route runner like Waller, instead relying on short receptions and a ton of YAC.

This move could reflect Miami's desire to get back to more deep passing after going extreme dink-and-dunk last year, but that might help Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle more than Waller. It's also possible the TE swap was strictly price-motivated, with Smith unhappy in the final year of his contract and Waller subsequently signing for a much lower number.

Check out our fantasy football ADP report for a comprehensive tool with live-updated ADP data for multiple league formats and sites.

Released/Retired

The Seahawks are left with rookie second-round pick Elijah Arroyo and 2024 fourth-round pick AJ Barner to compete for the starting job at tight end. Arroyo is the superior athlete with more theoretical upside as a pass catcher, but his college career was largely defined by injuries until he broke out for 590 yards and seven TDs at Miami last year. The Seahawks saw enough to draft him 50th overall, even though a knee injury kept Arroyo out of predraft testing. The team's tracking data from college games reportedly suggests Arroyo could've run a 40 in the low-4.5 range. Barner held up fine as Seattle's No. 2 TE behind Fant last season, but a 4.84 40 and modest college production suggest Barner might not be a major receiving threat even if he ends up playing a ton.

The Chargers are left with 2023 first-round pick Quentin Jo