Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mike Williams headshot

Mike Williams News: Reaches end zone in team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 9:04am

Williams secured his lone target for a 32-yard touchdown during Sunday's 28-27 win over the Commanders.

Williams was on the field for just nine offensive snaps during his first game in a Steelers uniform, but he made his presence felt by securing a go-ahead touchdown with 2:22 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was the first time he'd reached the end zone this season, after being shut out in nine games for the Jets, and his volume with the Steelers figures to grow as he gets more familiar with the playbook.

Mike Williams
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now