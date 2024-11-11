Mike Williams News: Reaches end zone in team debut

Williams secured his lone target for a 32-yard touchdown during Sunday's 28-27 win over the Commanders.

Williams was on the field for just nine offensive snaps during his first game in a Steelers uniform, but he made his presence felt by securing a go-ahead touchdown with 2:22 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was the first time he'd reached the end zone this season, after being shut out in nine games for the Jets, and his volume with the Steelers figures to grow as he gets more familiar with the playbook.