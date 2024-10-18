Mike Williams News: Set to suit up against Steelers

Williams (personal) was a full participant in practice Friday and will play Sunday against the Steelers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Williams has twice run the wrong route in crucial situations, resulting in a pair of game-losing Aaron Rodgers interceptions for the 2-4 Jets. After New York traded for Davante Adams on Tuesday, there has been speculation that the team is looking to move Williams, which was intensified by Williams' non-participation in practice Wednesday and Thursday for personal reasons. Nonetheless, coach Jeff Ulbrich said Friday that Williams will be part of the team's game plan against the Steelers, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Even if he has a role Sunday, Williams is unlikely to be a significant contributor, with Adams, Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard ahead of him on the wide receiver depth chart.