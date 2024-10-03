Miles Sanders Injury: Misses Thursday's practice

Sanders didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Sanders wasn't listed on the Panthers' initial Week 5 injury report released Wednesday, so the illness is likely something that he picked up overnight. The running back's participation in Friday's session will likely provide a clearer indication of his potential availability for Sunday's game against the Bears. If Sanders cannot overcome his illness in time for Sunday, expect Raheem Blackshear and Mike Boone to serve as the Panthers' top reserve running backs.