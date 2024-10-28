Miles Sanders News: Career high in catches Sunday

Sanders gained seven rushing yards on his lone carry but caught all seven of his targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Broncos.

With Bryce Young back under center for the Panthers, Sanders wound up leading the team in receptions as he became the top check-down option for the second-year QB. The seven grabs were a career high for the sixth-year RB, but he came into Sunday with only 12 catches on 17 targets over the prior seven games. The performance could still be a preview of Sanders' role in the second half of 2024 if Young remains the starting quarterback, especially if Chuba Hubbard gets traded to make room for rookie Jonathon Brooks (knee) as Carolina's early-down back.