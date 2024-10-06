Miles Sanders News: Just four touches vs. Bears

Sanders rushed two times for six yards in Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Bears. He also caught two of his three targets for 27 yards.

Sanders didn't benefit from the Panthers playing from behind for most of Sunday's contest, as Carolina was trailing 27-7 in the first half. With Chuba Hubbard tallying another efficient, near-100-yard rushing performance (97 yards on 13 carries), and 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks (knee) expected to return from injury in the coming weeks, Sanders' role in the Panthers' backfield will likely continue to diminish.