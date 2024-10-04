Miles Sanders News: No injury designation

Sanders (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Chicago, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Sanders returned to full practice participation Friday after sitting out Thursday. He's had the same role each week this season, getting 5-to-7 carries and 2-to-4 targets on 31-42 percent snap share. Sanders figures to handle similar workloads until Jonathon Brooks (knee) is ready to return from the reserve/non-football injury list, which still may be a few weeks out given that the Panthers didn't open the rookie's practice window this week.