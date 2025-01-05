Miles Sanders News: Productive in return to action

Sanders rushed 17 times for 66 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of four targets for 50 yards and another score in the Panthers' 44-38 overtime win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also fumbled once but possession remained with Carolina.

Making his return from a six-game absence, Sanders had fresh legs and an exuberant play style in the wild regular-season finale. Sanders visited the end zone as both rusher and receiver, striking via a 33-yard scoring reception and a game-winning one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and overtime, respectively. Sanders has had a rollercoaster first two seasons in Carolina due to both performance issues and injury, but he'll presumably have a chance for a clean slate and a healthy season again in 2025.