Minkah Fitzpatrick News: Logs first INT of 2024

Fitzpatrick tallied six tackles (two solo) and two pass defenses (including an interception) during the Steelers' 34-17 loss to the Ravens.

Fitzpatrick picked off a Lamar Jackson pass intended for Rashod Bateman early in the fourth quarter. It was Fitzpatrick's first regular-season interception since Week 17 of the 2022 campaign, also against Baltimore. Fitzpatrick has played every single defensive snap in eight straight games and has done so in 12 of 15 regular-season games. The 2018 first-round pick is up to 86 tackles (54 solo), four pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble on the year. He'll look to eclipse the 100-tackle milestone for the second time in his eight-year NFL career Wednesday against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.