Mitchell Wilcox News: Elevated for Week 4

Wilcox was elevated from the Patriots' practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Wilcox signed with the Patriots in April after spending the first three years of his NFL career with the Bengals. He wasn't able to make New England's 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he opted to stick around on the practice squad. Wilcox will be elevated for the first time this season ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, and if he's active, he'll serve as the Pats' No. 4 tight end behind Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper and Jaheim Bell.