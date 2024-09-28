Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mitchell Wilcox headshot

Mitchell Wilcox News: Elevated for Week 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on September 28, 2024

Wilcox was elevated from the Patriots' practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Wilcox signed with the Patriots in April after spending the first three years of his NFL career with the Bengals. He wasn't able to make New England's 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he opted to stick around on the practice squad. Wilcox will be elevated for the first time this season ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, and if he's active, he'll serve as the Pats' No. 4 tight end behind Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper and Jaheim Bell.

Mitchell Wilcox
New England Patriots
More Stats & News