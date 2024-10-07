Mo Alie-Cox News: Catches TD in loss

Alie-Cox had two receptions for 37 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown, in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.

Alie-Cox didn't play more than usual (33% of the offense's snaps) but had a season-high four targets with Joe Flacco taking over at quarterback. He had three targets total through the first four games. While Alie-Cox could get more targets if Flacco remains the starter, he's not likely to provide much more outside of an occasional red-zone target. Even then, the Colts still divide playing time and targets evenly between three tight ends.