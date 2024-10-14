Mo Alie-Cox News: Four receptions in win

Alie-Cox had four receptions for 41 yards on four targets in Sunday's win at Tennessee.

Alie-Cox wasn't on the field for Indy's first play offense, but played the most snaps among the tight ends. He played on 34 of the offense's 70 snaps (Drew Ogletree played 21 and Kylen Granson played 17) and went out on the most routes (16 compared to 8 for Ogletree and 13 for Granson). Alie-Cox has seen an uptick in targets with Joe Flacco at quarterback with four each of the past two games. While that may not be sustainable with how the Colts divide the workload evenly between three or four tight ends, Alie-Cox may be worth a look in deep formats when Flacco starts.