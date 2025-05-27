Montana Lemonious-Craig News: Signs with Steelers

Lemonious-Craig signed with he Steelers as an undrafted free agent Tuesday, Jack Carlough of Sports Illustrated reports.

Lemonious-Craig is headed to Pittsburgh after amassing 466 yards and four touchdowns on 35 receptions across his two seasons at Arizona. As the Steelers currently lack proven talent at receiver behind DK Metcalf, Lemonious-Craig could earn a spot on the final roster should he impress during the remainder of the offseason.