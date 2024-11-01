Montez Sweat Injury: Questionable for Week 9

Sweat (shin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.

Sweat downgraded from practicing in a limited fashion Thursday to a DNP on Friday, suggesting he could be on the wrong side of questionable in Week 9. The 2019 first-round pick is an integral part of Chicago's defense, recording 15 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and defending two passes through the team's first seven games. If he can't suit up Sunday, expect Darrell Taylor to serve as one of the Bears' top edge rushers.