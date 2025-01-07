Fantasy Football
MyCole Pruitt Injury: Working through knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Pruitt (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Pruitt likely picked up the injury during the Steelers' Week 18 loss to the Bengals. He'll have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Saturday's wild-card game against the Ravens. For most of the 2024 regular season, Pruitt served as a blocking tight end and third on the Steelers' depth chart behind Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. Pruitt ended the regular season with six catches (on 10 targets) for 40 yards and one touchdown across 12 games in his first season in Pittsburgh.

