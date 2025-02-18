MyCole Pruitt News: Plays small role in 2024

Pruitt appeared in 12 regular-season games for Pittsburgh in 2024, making six catches (on 10 targets) for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Pruitt suffered a multi-week absence due to a knee injury, leading to the lowest reception and yardage totals he's posted since 2020. The 31-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent this spring and with Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth likely entrenched as the top two tight ends for the Steelers, it's unclear if Pruitt is likely to be brought back, or if the team may look elsewhere for depth at the position.