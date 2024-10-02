Myles Murphy Injury: Designated to return from IR

The Bengals designated Murphy (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Murphy opened the regular season on injured reserve after spraining his right knee during a joint practice with the Colts in training camp. The 2023 first-round pick sat out for the four-game minimum, and he returned to practice Wednesday as a full participant, per Jay Morrison of BengalsTalk.com. Murphy appeared in all 17 regular-season games in his rookie year and finished with 20 tackles (10 solo), including 3.0 sacks. Once fully healthy, he's expected to serve as the primary backup at defensive end behind Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson (neck).