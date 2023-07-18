NFL Futures Bets: Best Futures Bets for 2023 Cincinnati Bengals

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Futures: Bengals Best Bets for 2023

Having a franchise QB does wonders for an organization. After missing the end of his rookie season with a knee injury, Joe Burrow has been tearing through the NFL. In his first full season, the Bengals won 10 games and advanced to the Super Bowl. Last year, they won 12 games before bowing out in the AFC Championship Game.

Currently, Cincinnati has a posted win total of 11.5. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the over is +110 and the under is -130. I'll be outlining the case to consider betting the over. Check out all of the 2023 NFL Futures here at RotoWire. Want more NFL futures content? Be sure to read our Vikings futures and Browns futures breakdowns.

The Bengals Are Still Improving

In 2021, they caught the league by storm. Ja'Marr Chase's speed was shredding defenses almost every week. In 2022, the league adjusted. As a result, the Bengals saw an incredibly high rate of defenses with both safeties playing deep. The purpose was to force Cincinnati to go away from their strength, which was hitting on big plays. Initially, they were caught off guard. Around Week 5, they simply put Joe Burrow in the shotgun formation and let him find his receivers quickly. That worked out beautifully, as they were nearly unstoppable on offense. It's unlikely that defenses will have many answers for this approach. With a full preseason to perfect this offensive approach, they could be even better.

Bengals Injury Luck

Despite their offensive success, they had to work around critical injuries. Ja'Marr Chase missed five games with a hip injury. Also, Tee Higgins missed two games but was basically in uniform but inactive for two other games. In addition, Joe Mixon and Hayden Hurst (since replaced by Irv Smith) were out for two games each while Tyler Boyd missed three games. Although it's not uncommon for running backs to miss games, the wide receivers have a great chance of being on the field more often this year. If Burrow has his full complement of weapons, they will have a chance to win almost every week.

Bengals Offensive Line

This much-maligned unit of a couple of years ago is on the right track. Despite being ravaged by injuries in the playoffs last year, they were nowhere near the liability they were in 2021. They added left tackle Orlando Brown in free agency which will allow Jonah Williams to have a little easier time moving to right tackle and away from Burrow's blind side. On the interior, the guards and center were all in their first year with the team. They now have had time to build chemistry. This line could easily be average this year, which would help Burrow and the offense.

Bengals Defense Analysis

Aside from a safety group that will be in transition after losing Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates, the rest of the defense is solid. They expect to have top CB Chidobe Awuzie back from a knee injury, giving them a strong trio of corners with Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton. In this year's draft, the Bengals used a first-round pick on Myles Murphy, which could improve a pass rush that features Trey Hendrickson. Sam Hubbard and Joseph Ossai. Coached by Lou Anarumo, this should be a top-half defense.

Bengals Schedule

Playing a first-place schedule certainly doesn't make life easy. Outside of their division, they'll play six teams that made the playoffs last year. At home, they'll face the Seahawks, Bills and Vikings. On the road, they'll take on the 49ers, Jaguars and Chiefs. Even though they have a good number of tough games, it would be a surprise if the Bengals didn't win more than half of those. However, they have a number of games in which they'll be solid favorites. Those opponents are the Rams, Titans, Cardinals, Texans, Colts. Although they play in a tough division, Cincinnati is the class of the group and should win more than they lose among those six contests.

Best Bengals Future Bet for 2023

The Bengals are one of the elite teams in the league. They are still improving. Their team has been winning close games regularly over the past two years. In addition, they could benefit from improved injury luck in 2023. Cincinnati has a strong chance of going over 11.5 wins, which will offer a fair payout at +110 odds.