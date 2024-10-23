Nelson Agholor News: Minimal production in win

Agholor caught one of his two targets for 20 yards in Monday's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers.

Agholor continued to operate as the Ravens No. 3 wide receiver Monday, playing 28 of the Ravens 59 offensive snaps behind Rashod Bateman (45) and Zay Flowers (42). Through seven games, the veteran wideout has only one catch in all but one contest, in which he caught two passes in Week 4. Due to his consistent minimal production, Agholor should remain off the fantasy radar heading into Week 8 matchup against the Browns.