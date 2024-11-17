Nick Bosa Injury: Might miss time

Bosa (hip) is concerned that he will have to miss time after leaving Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks and not returning, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The defensive end sacked Seattle quarterback Geno Smith in the third quarter but appeared unable to celebrate due to the injury, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. Bosa entered the game with a questionable tag due to an injury to his other hip, and he believes he may have overcompensated during the contest, according to Wagoner. The 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has 32 tackles (22 solo), including 5.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2024.