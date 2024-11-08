Nick Bosa Injury: Questionable for Week 10

Bosa (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Inman relays that Bosa was "extremely limited" during Friday's practice after suffering a hip pointer injury during Wednesday's session. That could mean Bosa is a true game-time decision for Sunday's game, and even if he does play, the 2019 first-round pick may operate on a limited amount of plays, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Either way, Robert Beal and Sam Okuayinonu should see increased snaps on defensive alongside starting defensive end Leonard Floyd.