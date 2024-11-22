Fantasy Football
Nick Bosa headshot

Nick Bosa Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Bosa (hip/oblique) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bosa didn't practice all week after sustaining hip and oblique injuries in San Francisco's Week 11 loss to the Seahawks, and he won't travel with the team to Green Bay as he rehabs his oblique, per Inman. The 49ers' pass-rush unit could struggle without Bosa in Week 12, as the 27-year-old has posted a team-high 7.0 sacks through 10 games this season. Yetur Gross-Matos is likely the top candidate to replace Bosa on San Francisco's defensive line Sunday.

Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers
