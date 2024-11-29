Nick Bosa Injury: Won't play in Week 13

Bosa (hip/oblique) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Bosa will miss his second straight contest due to hip and oblique injuries. The veteran pass rusher didn't practice at all this week, so he didn't come close to being able to suit up. Robert Beal will likely log more than his usual allotment of defensive snaps with Bosa out of action Sunday.